Stock alert: Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Hero Motocorp, NMDC, South Indian Bank, CSB Bank

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities banned in F&O segment: The India Cement and Indus Tower.
Tata Motors Total domestic sales are down 8% year-on-year at 74,147 units in June. Total commercial vehicle sales were down 7% at 31,980 units, total PV sales were down 8% at 43,624 units and total EV sales were down 34% at 4,657 units. The company reported FY25 Q1 sales data in which total domestic sales were up 2% year-on-year at 2.25 lakh units, total CV sales were up 6% at 91,209 units, total
TVS Motor Companys Total sales were up 5% year-on-year at 3.33 lakh units in June. 2-wheeler sales went up 6% at 3.22 lakh units, motorcycle sales up 3% at 1.52 lakh units, scooter sales up 6% at 1.28 lakh units, EV sales up 10% at 15,859 units and total exports down 4% at 76,074 units.
Hero MotoCorp total sales went up 15% year-on-year to 5.03 lakh units in June. Domestic sales were up 16% at 4.91 lakh units, exports were down 15% at 12,032 units, and motorcycle sales were up 17% at 4.73 lakh units for the month of June.
NMDC reported production volume at 3.37 million tonnes down 3.2% YoY and sales volume at 3.73 million down 9% YoY for the month of June. The company increased the price of lump ore at Rs 5,950 per ton and fines prices stood at Rs 5,110 per ton.
South Indian Banks gross advances jumped 11.4% YoY at Rs 82,510 crore. Deposits increased 8.4% at Rs 1.03 lakh YoY, and CASA ratio stood at 31.87% as against 32.64% for Q1 FY25.

Indices set to slide at open

Maruti Suzuki India's June production dips 3% YoY

Ashok Leyland slides as total sales slips 2% YoY in June'24

Rane Holdings hits life high on plan to acquire 51% stake in JV

Coal India production up 8% &amp; Offtake up 6% in Q1 FY25

CSB Banks gross advances declined 17.08% YoY to Rs 21,307 crore. Total deposits stood at Rs 24,476 crore, up 22.24% YoY and CASA fell 1.32% YoY to 7,548 crore.
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)s unit received a three year contract worth Rs 375 crore from ADNOC distribution. The contract quantity is estimated to be 30 million litres per year.
DCX Systems received an order worth Rs 1250 crore from Larsen & Toubro for the manufacture and supply of electronic modules for three years.
Sakuma Exports board approved a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 4:1, raised up to Rs 500 crore via QIP and approved an investment of Rs 600 crore in its subsidiaries.
Laxmi Organic Industries board acknowledged the resignation of Tanushree Bagrodia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mahadev Karnik will take over as the new CFO effective from 3 September 2024.
CAMS partnered with Google Cloud to build a cloud-native platform for its asset management business services.
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

