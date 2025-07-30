Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies partners with JSW Motors

KPIT Technologies partners with JSW Motors

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

To collaborate on clean mobility

JSW Motors and KPIT Technologies today formed a strategic partnership, aimed at redefining the future of mobility in India.

Aiming to leverage KPIT's deep expertise in software and systems development - honed over two decades across more than 2000 global vehicle production programs, including multiple Software Defined Vehicle programs (SDVs) - this collaboration will also further strengthen JSW Motors' bold vision to disrupt the domestic automotive market through innovation and global collaboration.

The partnership underscores KPIT's strategic commitment to the Indian market and, along with JSW, promises to deliver superlative customer experiences and accelerate India's transition to clean mobility.

 

JSW Motors, the newly launched automotive business vertical of the JSW Group, is investing US$3 billion over the next five years to develop and manufacture electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles in India. The company's first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) is set to debut on the Indian roads in the second half of FY2026. With a 630-acre automotive hub under development in Bidkin, Maharashtra, JSW Motors is combining global excellence with local relevance to deliver high-performance, sustainable vehicles to Indian consumers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IMF maintains caution on impact of increased hedging against dollar weakness

IMF maintains caution on impact of increased hedging against dollar weakness

Veefin Solutions establishes regional base in Nigeria

Veefin Solutions establishes regional base in Nigeria

J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon