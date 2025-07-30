Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMF maintains caution on impact of increased hedging against dollar weakness

IMF maintains caution on impact of increased hedging against dollar weakness

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) July update stated that the US dollar has weakened considerably since April, although yields in the United States are higher than those in other advanced economies such as the euro area. Some investors point out structural factors driving dollar depreciation, including shifts away from US securities, though current data on cross-border capital flows does not suggest a broad-based pullback. Increased hedging against dollar weakness resulting from investor concerns about changes in the historical hedging properties of the dollar has contributed to its depreciation in part. However, whether such a switch in the currencies perceived risk-hedging properties is temporary or proves longer-lasting remains uncertain at this juncture. IMF noted further that many emerging market currencies have appreciated, and capital inflows have resumed since April, with investors seeing space for some emerging market central banks to ease.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Veefin Solutions establishes regional base in Nigeria

Veefin Solutions establishes regional base in Nigeria

J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon