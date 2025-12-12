Friday, December 12, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kranti Industries gains after securing Rs 35-lakh defence order from AVNL-MTPF

Kranti Industries gains after securing Rs 35-lakh defence order from AVNL-MTPF

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Kranti Industries rose 1.04% to Rs 83.55 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 35.40 lakh from Armoured Vehicles Nigam Machine Tool Prototype Factory (AVNL-MTPF), a defence public sector undertaking (PSU).

The order is for machining precision components for defence applications and is scheduled to be executed within six months.

Kranti Industries manufactures precision-machined components. The company caters to critical requirements across the automotive, agriculture, construction and electric vehicle sectors, serving both domestic and global OEMs.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in Q2 FY26, steeply higher than the Rs 0.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 20.3% year on year to Rs 21.26 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

