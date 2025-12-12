Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd witnessed volume of 379.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.52 lakh shares

Thermax Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 December 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd witnessed volume of 379.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.19% to Rs.268.30. Volumes stood at 34.36 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Thermax Ltd saw volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55164 shares. The stock increased 1.93% to Rs.2,852.70. Volumes stood at 34558 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 47.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.36% to Rs.262.35. Volumes stood at 8.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Anant Raj Ltd witnessed volume of 144.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.61% to Rs.548.35. Volumes stood at 27.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd registered volume of 9.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.65% to Rs.1,113.90. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

