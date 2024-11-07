Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit declines 85.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.12% to Rs 5.58 croreNet profit of Kreon Finnancial Services declined 85.45% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 64.12% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.583.40 64 OPM %15.2350.29 -PBDT0.681.64 -59 PBT0.491.47 -67 NP0.161.10 -85
