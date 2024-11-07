Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.60 croreNet loss of Shelter Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.35 71 OPM %-20.00-8.57 -PBDT-0.080.01 PL PBT-0.10-0.01 -900 NP-0.080 0
