Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 60.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.42% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Oasis Securities declined 60.61% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 88.42% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.95 -88 OPM %209.0971.58 -PBDT0.270.68 -60 PBT0.260.66 -61 NP0.260.66 -61
