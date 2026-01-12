Krishana Phoschem posts nearly 62% YoY jump in Q3 PAT

Krishana Phoschem has reported 61.8% increase in net profit to Rs 33.32 crore on a 116.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 659.11 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 606.84 crore, up 119.3% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 52.2% YoY), higher goods purchases (up 40.6x YoY), higher employee charges (up 76.5% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 64.4% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 56.69 crore, up by 96.8% from Rs 28.81 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Krishana Phoschem manufactures single super phosohate (SSP), diammonium phosphate (DAP) and nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium NPK fertilisers. The company has six plants in Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The scrip fell 2.11% to currently trade at Rs 491.50 on the NSE.

