Maruti Suzuki's board OKs land acquisition in Gujarat for capacity expansion

Maruti Suzuki India said that its board approved the acquisition of land at the Khoraj Industrial Estate from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) to expand production capacity, driven by growing market demand, including exports.

The companys total existing production capacity stands at 24 lakh units per annum across its Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda and Hansalpur, with an installed capacity to produce up to 26 lakh units per annum. This includes the units produced at erstwhile Suzuki Motor Gujarat which has been amalgamated with the Maruti Suzuki India.

The proposed capacity addition is up to 1 million units. The board has approved an outlay of Rs 4,960 crore towards land acquisition, development, and preparatory activities for the project.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation of India (IOCL) and Maruti Suzuki India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance customer convenience. Under this agreement, Maruti Suzuki service facilities will be set up at select Indian Oil fuel stations across the country.

The collaboration leverages Indian Oils vast nationwide network to set up various Maruti Suzuki service facilities. This integration will allow customers to access scheduled periodic maintenance and minor repairs for their vehicles at the same locations where they refuel, creating a more efficient and seamless experience.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles). The company reported a 7.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore on a 12.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 40,138.70 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter fell 1.14% to Rs 16,312.45 on the BSE.

