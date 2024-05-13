Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit declines 10.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.28% to Rs 263.40 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 51.23% to Rs 40.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 186.20% to Rs 923.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 322.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem declined 10.27% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.28% to Rs 263.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.