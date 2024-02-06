Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 5.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 605.84 croreNet profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 5.45% to Rs 71.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 75.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 605.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 562.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales605.84562.16 8 OPM %24.2626.89 -PBDT137.83146.11 -6 PBT102.45112.82 -9 NP71.8475.98 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content