Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 5.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 5.45% to Rs 71.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 75.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 605.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 562.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.605.84562.1624.2626.89137.83146.11102.45112.8271.8475.98