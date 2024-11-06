Business Standard
Manappuram Finance Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 571 cr

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit added 2.19% to Rs 570.65 crore on 21.30% increase in total income to Rs 2,637.14 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The NBFC's revenue from gold loans business stood at Rs 1,856.37 crore (up 20.76% YoY) and revenue from micro finance segment was at Rs 780.77 crore (up 22.60% YoY) during the period under review.

Consolidated profit before tax rose 3.46% year on year to Rs 772.55 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total expenses in Q2 FY25 was at Rs 1,864.41 crore, registering a growth of 30.62% YoY. Finance costs stood at Rs 905.71 crore (up 31.36% YoY) and impairment of financial instruments came in at Rs 260.42 crore (up 30.77% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On half-yearly basis, the NBFCs consolidated net profit increased 6.73% to Rs 1,125.27 crore on 35.68% jump in total income to Rs 5,749.07 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY25. The record date for the said dividend is fixed on 18 November 2024 and the dividend will be paid or dispatched on or before 4 December 2024.

Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs.

Shares of Manappuram Finance fell 1.42% to currently trade at Rs 156.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

