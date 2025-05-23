Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 7.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 17.81% to Rs 26.13 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 7.48% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.30% to Rs 25.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 100.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.1322.18 18 100.1989.86 12 OPM %29.7035.39 -33.0631.52 - PBDT8.678.68 0 35.6529.90 19 PBT8.328.39 -1 34.2728.61 20 NP6.325.88 7 25.4721.35 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

