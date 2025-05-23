Godha Cabcon and Insulation standalone net profit rises 165.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 314.38% to Rs 69.16 croreNet profit of Godha Cabcon and Insulation rose 165.57% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 314.38% to Rs 69.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1305.88% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 947.43% to Rs 175.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales69.1616.69 314 175.5516.76 947 OPM %0.779.29 -3.584.83 - PBDT4.192.40 75 9.621.83 426 PBT4.162.09 99 9.251.29 617 NP3.241.22 166 7.170.51 1306
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content