Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.72% to Rs 11.40 croreNet profit of Krypton Industries rose 21.21% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.72% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.407.77 47 OPM %11.5813.13 -PBDT0.960.70 37 PBT0.520.28 86 NP0.400.33 21
