Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 21.21% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.72% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.407.7711.5813.130.960.700.520.280.400.33