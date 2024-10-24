Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 27.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 266.16 croreNet profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 27.44% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 266.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales266.16234.52 13 OPM %6.397.09 -PBDT18.4316.46 12 PBT16.3114.64 11 NP10.598.31 27
