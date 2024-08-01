KSB consolidated net profit rises 8.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 646.00 croreNet profit of KSB rose 8.44% to Rs 68.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 646.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 591.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales646.00591.30 9 OPM %14.0214.41 -PBDT103.2095.10 9 PBT89.9083.10 8 NP68.1062.80 8
