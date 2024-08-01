Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 0.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 223.50 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Rushil Decor rose 0.90% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 223.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 192.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.223.50192.8211.4414.9923.8323.6616.4916.4212.3112.20