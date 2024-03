Powered by Capital Market - Live News

KSB has received orders of Rs 267 crore for supply of Pumps for Kudankulam site, Tamil Nadu state, India. Scope of the order is supply of Pumps along with accessories including motors. The sales/ supply of products/ services for the order is expected from quarter 4 of FY 2025.