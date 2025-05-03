Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 37.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 37.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 33.34 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India declined 37.66% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.47% to Rs 34.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 137.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.3430.45 9 137.43108.64 27 OPM %25.6442.53 -34.8342.70 - PBDT8.5713.00 -34 48.0246.73 3 PBT7.8012.71 -39 45.8145.87 0 NP5.869.40 -38 34.3234.16 0

First Published: May 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

