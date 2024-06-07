Business Standard
Namra Finance standalone net profit rises 31.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 20.37% to Rs 146.99 crore
Net profit of Namra Finance rose 31.22% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.37% to Rs 146.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 105.85% to Rs 138.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.92% to Rs 530.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales146.99122.12 20 530.14331.51 60 OPM %71.3977.07 -76.5170.41 - PBDT50.8039.80 28 183.6390.13 104 PBT50.4939.52 28 182.4089.11 105 NP38.7529.53 31 138.3367.20 106
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

