Namra Finance standalone net profit rises 31.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.37% to Rs 146.99 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 105.85% to Rs 138.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.92% to Rs 530.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Namra Finance rose 31.22% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.37% to Rs 146.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.146.99122.12530.14331.5171.3977.0776.5170.4150.8039.80183.6390.1350.4939.52182.4089.1138.7529.53138.3367.20