Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.47% to Rs 3.16 croreNet profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 7.14% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.47% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.163.24 -2 OPM %9.499.26 -PBDT0.440.42 5 PBT0.410.38 8 NP0.300.28 7
