Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 206.87 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 206.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 226.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.88% to Rs 1006.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1414.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1006.301414.912.040.85-129.77-136.40-206.87-226.14-206.87-226.14