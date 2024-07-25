Sales rise 33.70% to Rs 240.14 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 58.30% to Rs 27.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 240.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 179.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.