L&amp;T GeoStructure wins multiple orders

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
L&T GeoStructure wholly owned subsidiary has recently secured multiple orders from across India. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
The business has secured an order from the Paradip Port Authority (PPA), to construct a South Breakwater Extension, Groynes and a Breakwater Toe Protection Wall at Paradip Port, Odisha. The major scope of work includes extension of the existing south breakwater by 500 mtr, construction of 10 Groynes on the northside of North Breakwater for a cumulative length of 1650 mtrs, breakwater toe protection works using steel/sheet piles to deepen the draft of the approach channel.
The business has also secured an order from the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), to augment the Slipway-4, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The major scope of work includes upgrading the slipway, constructing the crane track and allied services such as gas utilities, firefighting system and supply and erecting a 300 MT Goliath crane.
Further, the business has secured an order from a reputed real-estate developer to construct substructure works in Chennai. The major scope of the work includes construction of a retention system involving anchoring works and deep excavation.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

