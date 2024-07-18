Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 2461.90 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 0.80% to Rs 313.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 311.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 2461.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2301.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2461.902301.4018.5319.67505.30488.50432.70431.10313.60311.10