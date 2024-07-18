Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 2461.90 croreNet profit of L&T Technology Services rose 0.80% to Rs 313.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 311.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 2461.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2301.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2461.902301.40 7 OPM %18.5319.67 -PBDT505.30488.50 3 PBT432.70431.10 0 NP313.60311.10 1
