South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 45.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.29% to Rs 2314.41 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank rose 45.08% to Rs 293.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 202.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.29% to Rs 2314.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2025.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2314.412025.04 14 OPM %61.4256.70 -PBDT394.50292.04 35 PBT394.50292.04 35 NP293.90202.58 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content