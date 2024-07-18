South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 45.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.29% to Rs 2314.41 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 45.08% to Rs 293.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 202.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.29% to Rs 2314.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2025.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2314.412025.0461.4256.70394.50292.04394.50292.04293.90202.58