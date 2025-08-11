Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales decline 0.84% to Rs 42.54 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 26.96% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.84% to Rs 42.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42.5442.90 -1 OPM %21.4625.15 -PBDT11.2012.67 -12 PBT8.4310.72 -21 NP5.777.90 -27

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

