Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 419.93% to Rs 15.91 croreNet profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 419.93% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales15.913.06 420 OPM %1.70-16.34 -PBDT0.43-0.64 LP PBT0.43-0.67 LP NP0.31-0.80 LP
