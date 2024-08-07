Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 59.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.28% to Rs 3.24 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 59.15% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.28% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.243.8719.4429.720.741.270.440.990.290.71