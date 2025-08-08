Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing declined 17.24% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.033.24 -6 OPM %19.1419.44 -PBDT0.720.74 -3 PBT0.410.44 -7 NP0.240.29 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

