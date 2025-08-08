Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 6.16 croreNet profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 41.67% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.166.46 -5 OPM %40.7525.70 -PBDT2.711.91 42 PBT2.691.91 41 NP2.041.44 42
