India Pesticides hits 52 week high after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 35 cr

India Pesticides rallied 3.67% to Rs 231.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 79.20% to Rs 34.91 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 19.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations surged 24.87% YoY to Rs 275.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 47.08 crore in Q1 FY26, up 76.59% from Rs 26.66 crore reported in the same period year ago.
Total expenses increased 20.04% YoY to Rs 237.02 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 168.80 crore (up 36.49% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 15.19% YoY to Rs 14.78 crore during the period under review.
India Pesticides Limited (IPL) is one of the fastest growing globally operating chemical manufactures in India. Set up in 1984, IPL has pioneered the manufacturing of both Technicals & Formulations in Agro-Chemicals and Active Pharma Ingredients for Pharma industry.
The scrip hit 52 week high at Rs 244.25 in intraday today.
