Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 21.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.76% to Rs 16.89 croreNet profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 21.99% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.76% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.8922.75 -26 OPM %11.5514.07 -PBDT3.895.05 -23 PBT3.474.61 -25 NP2.593.32 -22
