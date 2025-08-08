Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 78.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 865.83 croreNet profit of Venky's (India) declined 78.94% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 865.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 808.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales865.83808.02 7 OPM %2.7212.78 -PBDT30.98109.73 -72 PBT21.77100.87 -78 NP15.8375.18 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content