Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit declines 21.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 5.46 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation declined 21.59% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.466.76 -19 OPM %92.6793.20 -PBDT5.056.30 -20 PBT5.006.25 -20 NP3.744.77 -22
