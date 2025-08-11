Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.270.25 8 OPM %33.3324.00 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.090.06 50 NP0.070.05 40

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

