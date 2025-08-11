JMD Ventures standalone net profit declines 75.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.24% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of JMD Ventures declined 75.44% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 90.24% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.121.23 -90 OPM %-8.3341.46 -PBDT0.200.75 -73 PBT0.190.74 -74 NP0.140.57 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content