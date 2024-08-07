Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lancer Containers Lines allots 9.54 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Additionally allots 19.08 lakh bonus equity shares
Lancer Containers Lines has allotted 9,54,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 on conversion of foreign currency convertible bonds. Additional the company has allotted 19,08,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 pursuant to bonus issue of 2:1.
Consequent to the above allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 119,04,33,600/- consisting of 23,80,86,720 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualifed for being overweight before final

Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi shares post in support of Vinesh Phogat

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap, SmallCap indices rally 2%; Mufti, Edelweiss, Venkeys zoom 14%

Operational performance in Q1, new business growth to drive Delhivery

LIVE news: SC expunges Punjab HC judge's remarks against top court, says they were 'scandalous'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon