Lancer Containers Lines allots 9.54 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Additionally allots 19.08 lakh bonus equity shares

Consequent to the above allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 119,04,33,600/- consisting of 23,80,86,720 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

Lancer Containers Lines has allotted 9,54,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 on conversion of foreign currency convertible bonds. Additional the company has allotted 19,08,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 pursuant to bonus issue of 2:1.