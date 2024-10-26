Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 11.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 11.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 648.88 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 11.01% to Rs 125.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 648.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 638.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales648.88638.09 2 OPM %72.1071.37 -PBDT340.64342.58 -1 PBT242.29245.07 -1 NP125.63141.17 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

Congress, Congress flag

Cong leader Durg Singh joins BJP ahead of Rajasthan Assembly bypolls

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU leader praises Serbia for EU membership progress despite Russian impact

US flag, US, united states

US urges Israeli strikes on Iran to end, warns against retaliation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon