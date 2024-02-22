Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, HEG Ltd, ABB India Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2024.

Graphite India Ltd surged 8.94% to Rs 593 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98366 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd spiked 7.83% to Rs 435.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd soared 7.18% to Rs 1741.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24664 shares in the past one month.

ABB India Ltd rose 6.88% to Rs 5332.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14277 shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd exploded 6.46% to Rs 2023.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23238 shares in the past one month.

