GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 116.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.80% to Rs 1330.13 croreNet profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 116.44% to Rs 291.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.80% to Rs 1330.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 958.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1330.13958.34 39 OPM %29.1419.01 -PBDT401.15191.98 109 PBT390.01179.91 117 NP291.20134.54 116
