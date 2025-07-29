Stanpacks (India) standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 7.73 croreNet profit of Stanpacks (India) declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.737.59 2 OPM %4.145.40 -PBDT0.130.19 -32 PBT0.030.09 -67 NP0.030.09 -67
