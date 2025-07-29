Foseco India standalone net profit rises 16.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.79% to Rs 157.25 croreNet profit of Foseco India rose 16.38% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.79% to Rs 157.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 125.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales157.25125.01 26 OPM %17.2718.83 -PBDT31.5427.53 15 PBT29.1124.97 17 NP21.5318.50 16
