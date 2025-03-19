Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro gains as board to mull fund raising on 21 March

Larsen & Toubro gains as board to mull fund raising on 21 March

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro added 1.53% to Rs 3,320.90 after the company's board of directors announced that it will meet on 21 March 2025 to consider a proposal for fundraising through a debt issue.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade with decent gains; metal shares shine; Broader mkt outperforms

Indices trade with decent gains; metal shares shine; Broader mkt outperforms

India sets sights on moon landing by 2040

India sets sights on moon landing by 2040

RS chairman urges debate on electoral freebies

RS chairman urges debate on electoral freebies

Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 2-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 2-cr order from Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon