Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro lists India's first ESG bonds on NSE

Larsen & Toubro lists India's first ESG bonds on NSE

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Successfully raises Rs 500 cr under SEBI's newly introduced ESG and sustainability-linked bond framework

Larsen & Toubro has listed India's first ESG bonds on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), setting a precedent for a greener and more sustainable financial future in India. The company has successfully raised Rs 500 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) at a coupon rate of 6.35% under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) newly introduced ESG and sustainability-linked bond framework.

The NCDs, having a three-year maturity period, will mature on June 19, 2028, and the interest would be paid on an annual basis. Issued in partnership with HSBC, who served as the sole lead arranger, this landmark transaction adheres strictly to SEBI's regulatory guidelines introduced on June 5, 2025, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability among bond issuers. The framework mandates key disclosures, including sustainability objectives, external evaluations such as Second-Party Opinions (SPOs), and continuous post issuance reporting, with clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure ESG impact.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vaibhav Global allots 42,196 equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global allots 42,196 equity shares under ESOP

360 ONE WAM allots 95,959 equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM allots 95,959 equity shares under ESOS

Bajel Projects secures transmission project from Power Grid

Bajel Projects secures transmission project from Power Grid

INR plunges to 5-month low

INR plunges to 5-month low

Geopolitical quake jolts market; Nifty cracks below 25K

Geopolitical quake jolts market; Nifty cracks below 25K

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon