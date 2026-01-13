Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larsen & Toubro to construct arterial Cable-Stayed Bridge over the Muri Ganga River

Larsen & Toubro to construct arterial Cable-Stayed Bridge over the Muri Ganga River

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a significant order for an arterial Cable-Stayed Bridge over the Muri Ganga River in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. According to the company's project classification, the project is valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T's scope involves construction of 2+2 lane 3.2 km Extradosed Cable-Stayed Bridge with a maximum span of 177m, along with 0.9 km approach road on Kakdwip Side and 0.65 km approach road on Sagar Island side. The bridge will be equipped with Advanced Traffic Management Systems, Bridge Health Monitoring System, Architectural Bridge Lighting and Hybrid Street Lighting, along with all essential road furniture.

 

This bridge to Sagar Island holds immense significance, as it will provide direct, all-weather connectivity to the Island, which currently depends on ferry services that are often disrupted during adverse weather conditions. It will benefit over two lakh residents of Sagar Island by improving mobility, healthcare accessibility and economic prospects.

Additionally, it will boost pilgrimage by ensuring safe and convenient travel for millions of devotees, from across India, to the annual Ganga Sagar Mela, the second-largest religious congregation after the Kumbh Mela.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

