Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹31,000 crore

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 6.01% Government Security 2030 for a notified amount of ₹18,000 crore and New GS 2076 for a notified amount of Rs 13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on January 16, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

