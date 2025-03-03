Monday, March 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Financials shares fall

Financials shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Financial Services index falling 51.92 points or 0.48% at 10668.63 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, SG Finserve Ltd (down 6.96%), Mufin Green Finance Ltd (down 6.94%),Angel One Ltd (down 6.92%),ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 6.64%),IIFL Capital Services Ltd (down 5.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (down 5.74%), Fusion Finance Ltd (down 5.68%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 5.2%), Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 5.02%), and Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 4.8%).

 

On the other hand, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (up 11.19%), Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 4.63%), and REC Ltd (up 4.37%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 519.72 or 1.21% at 42563.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 17.2 points or 0.13% at 13396.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.6 points or 0.03% at 22119.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 66.31 points or 0.09% at 73131.79.

On BSE,1031 shares were trading in green, 2994 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

